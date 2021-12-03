Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

SRE stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

