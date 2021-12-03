Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.