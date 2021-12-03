Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,655,854 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

