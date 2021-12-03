Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.