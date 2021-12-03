Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,676 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 140.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $182.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

