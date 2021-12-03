Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,498 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF opened at $68.85 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

