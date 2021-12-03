Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $65,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $318.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,962 shares of company stock worth $10,410,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

