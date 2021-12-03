Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

