Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth $685,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth $2,666,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.79. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.