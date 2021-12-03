Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 232 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $35,343,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 2.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

