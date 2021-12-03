Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 514 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

