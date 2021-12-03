Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.73. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

