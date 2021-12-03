Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

