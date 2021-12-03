Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $22.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,733 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $314.35 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.95 and its 200-day moving average is $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $785.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

