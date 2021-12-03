Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $131.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.76 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

