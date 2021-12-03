Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Streamr has a total market cap of $136.11 million and $157.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00239173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

