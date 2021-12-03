Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $17.24

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $18.96. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 7,803 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

