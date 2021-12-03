Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SULZF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sulzer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sulzer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Sulzer stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $193.35.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.