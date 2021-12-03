Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,008 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

