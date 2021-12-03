Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,507 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.