Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $168,000 Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $8.59 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.