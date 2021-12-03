Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $298,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

