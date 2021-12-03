Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 304 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after purchasing an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.