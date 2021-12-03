SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,568 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Kraton accounts for approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kraton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

