SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $883,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

