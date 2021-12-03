SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $904,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.