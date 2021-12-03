SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $939,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 1,722,384 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $10,285,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

