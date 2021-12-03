SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $111.99 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

