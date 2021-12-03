SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $111.99 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
