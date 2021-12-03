SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $542,978.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00004909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00093643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.37 or 0.07951735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.10 or 0.99675039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,445,199 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

