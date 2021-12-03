SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $12.37 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSSS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

