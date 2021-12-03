Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 210,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 201,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 111,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

