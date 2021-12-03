S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANW. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

