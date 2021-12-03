Swipe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82.22 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $438.42 million and approximately $82.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00239678 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,768,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.