Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.73-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.725-4.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS traded up $14.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.67. 1,590,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,456. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.65. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

