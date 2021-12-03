System1 Group’s (SYS1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.87. The stock has a market cap of £46.05 million and a P/E ratio of 27.25.

In other System1 Group news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £320,000 ($418,082.05).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

