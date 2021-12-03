Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 282.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.