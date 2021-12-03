Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.38

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

