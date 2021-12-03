Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.38

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
