TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.91.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.