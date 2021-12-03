TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CGBD opened at $13.81 on Monday. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $739.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in TCG BDC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

