TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$29.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNS opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.