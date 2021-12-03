TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. TDK has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

