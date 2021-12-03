Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS TBAKF opened at $1.52 on Friday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.