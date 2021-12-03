Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in November

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 319,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TRC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 54,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

