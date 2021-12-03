Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $421.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.85 and its 200 day moving average is $435.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

