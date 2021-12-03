Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

TFX opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.74. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

