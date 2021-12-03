Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY stock opened at $204.25 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $160.74 and a 12 month high of $229.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

