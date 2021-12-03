Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

