Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $600.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $504.12.

COST stock opened at $525.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.57. The stock has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

