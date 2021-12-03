Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.