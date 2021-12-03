TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

